Body of 31-Year-Old Marrero Man Recovered After He Jumped From Bridge

Jude Walker

The body of a 31-year-old Marrero man who jumped from the Twin Span bridge in Slidell has been recovered.

According to St. Tammany Parish deputies, just after 8:30 pm on Thursday, July 28, a call came in reporting a person had jumped off of an elevated highway between Slidell and New Orleans. The man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Around 8:00 am on Saturday, July 30, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District, recovered the body from Lake Pontchartrain.

“This is a tragedy for both he and his family. There are so many resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. I commend the hard work of the search team in giving his family some type of closure. If you or someone you know is experiencing such a crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911,” St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith stated.