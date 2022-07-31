ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Body of 31-Year-Old Marrero Man Recovered After He Jumped From Bridge

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7xdc_0gznVCG400
Jude Walker

The body of a 31-year-old Marrero man who jumped from the Twin Span bridge in Slidell has been recovered.

According to St. Tammany Parish deputies, just after 8:30 pm on Thursday, July 28, a call came in reporting a person had jumped off of an elevated highway between Slidell and New Orleans. The man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Around 8:00 am on Saturday, July 30, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District, recovered the body from Lake Pontchartrain.

“This is a tragedy for both he and his family. There are so many resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. I commend the hard work of the search team in giving his family some type of closure. If you or someone you know is experiencing such a crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911,” St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Slidell Police injured during chase and suspect on the run

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Fatal crash kills one in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed one on Highway 11 in Pearl River County on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, was traveling north when her vehicle when off the roadway and collided with a tree. Baker...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
Marrero, LA
Accidents
City
Marrero, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Slidell, LA
Accidents
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
fox8live.com

Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Twin Span#St Tammany Sheriff
Picayune Item

Covington woman killed in single-vehicle crash

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released the identity and basic autopsy results of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Madeline Miller, 27, of Amy Court, Covington, died Saturday evening (July 30) after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Two escape from large house fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people escaped a large fire uninjured in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just after midnight at a two-story wood frame family home in the 5600 block of Jamison Street in the Pines Village neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDSU

A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
HARVEY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old shot in June has died over a month later after he was taken off of life support Sunday (July 31), according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Police say the shooting happened Sun., June 26, at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road....
BOGALUSA, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy