UT's Art on the Mall draws 100 artists and big crowds

The University of Toledo's Art on the Mall was called off in 2020 because of the pandemic and moved elsewhere last year due to construction, but the free juried art fair was back in a big way at its namesake location on Sunday.

Attendees packed Centennial Mall, crowding nearly 100 artist tents filled with paintings, photographs, intricate wood boxes and sculptures, bonsai trees, fancy pens, outdoor metal creations, and jewelry. Off to the side was a tent where young artists could create their own masterpieces.

Demi Heitzman started honing her skills as a spray paint artist when she was 12, after seeing it done in a YouTube video. Now 26, the Grand Rapids, Ohio, resident creates paintings under the name Dyno Demi with a sci-fi flavor to them.

She constructs scenes she describes as "undiscovered sanctuaries" that can incorporate planets, eyeballs, skulls, guitars, and more.

"With spray paint, you have to work a lot quicker, because the paint dries so quickly," Ms. Heitzman said. "It taught me not to second-guess myself quite as much as an artist, to roll with those different things or challenges that happen with a painting."

A few booths down, Veronica Bialecki displayed bright paintings of plants and wildlife with a focus on birds. The avid birder is often found at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge on the weekends when not displaying her work at a show.

The 32-year-old started out studying biology at UT but eventually switched to art, and now runs an art business called Tooth & Wing .

The work comes naturally, she said, "which helps when you're sitting down and painting for hours. It doesn't feel like a chore."

Amy Lehman started making jewelry several years ago because "I couldn't find anything that I liked, or especially with bracelets, that would fit my wrists."

It began as a hobby for the Toledo resident, but now it's a serious side gig with her business Rose Jewelry . Her specialty is kumihimo, a traditional Japanese braiding technique that dates back to samurai, who used it to create armor.

"You get into a rhythm, and it's kind of a Zen-like thing," Ms. Lehman said of the braiding process.

Several artists said they thrive on such outdoor art fairs, which are common throughout the summer. Lisa Robideau of Newport, Mich. has attended such shows — including UT’s — for more than two decades, as far as Kentucky and Tennessee, said the artists that show up to each one are "like a little family" to her.

Ms. Robideau, who makes metal sculptures, said it's easy to make new friends, go out to dinner, and find inspiration from others' art.

"It's a little bit of camping, a little bit of art, and you really get to talk to people," Ms. Bialecki said of the outdoor fairs, which she frequents. Pack a snack, bring plenty of water, and — unlike a gallery show — no one cares if you get sweaty and stinky, she said.

Ms. Heitzman said she's had a "crazy month" of displaying her work at several shows. She's now able to attend as many she wants after recently obtaining her driver license, which was made possible after finally locating a medication that treated her epilepsy.

Kathleen Davis and Pam Kelso — friends who met in a Toledo Museum of Art class — have been coming to check out Art on the Mall for years, in part to support their art teachers.

On Sunday morning, they'd both bought some jewelry, and Ms. Davis had picked out a bonsai. The women were waiting on their ride, though Ms. Kelso still had her eye on a piece of pottery in the shape of a leaf, to add to her extensive pottery collection.

"Toledo has a special arts community," Ms. Davis said. "The level of education you can receive in town — and the artists are very, very talented, and could make it anywhere, in any big city."