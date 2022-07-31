Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor

calcasieu.info
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Monday, August 1, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. William F. Guraedy, 67, of Monroe, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in this crash.
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 in Louisiana
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
theadvocate.com
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
kalb.com
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Gene Ball Road on August 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said Laura Lee, 33, was traveling south behind another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, she struck the rear of that vehicle, causing both to exit the roadway.
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death. Pineville, Louisiana – On August 2, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported that Fire Marshal deputies started investigating a fire in Pineville involving one death. According to LASFM, just before 7...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
theadvocate.com
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.
Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state's Department of Child and Family Services, the agency said, after a 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
kalb.com
APD seeking man wanted for vehicular homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a motorcyclist that happened on June 28. Leandra McNeal, 44, of Ball is wanted for one count of vehicular homicide in connection with the...
August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for child endangerment. Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez Breaux, 18, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse. Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested...
Lake Charles American Press
8/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, 2341 Dewey St. — two counts direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; disturbing the peace. Bond: $9,600. Richard Dean Shetler II, 1220 Pithon St. Apt. 1 — operating while intoxicated, third...
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
