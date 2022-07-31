Rhode Island State Police investigate fatal crash that killed 48-year-old man

fallriverreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people, including firefighter, shot with pellets in Fall River near shooting scene, two charged
Two people have been charged after reportedly hitting multiple people, including a firefighter, with BB pellets. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, members of the fire department were on Fourth Street this evening providing assistance to the police department relative to the shooting which had taken place earlier in the day.
ABC6.com
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
fallriverreporter.com
Three indicted on murder and other charges following fatal shooting at Newport club
Three local men have been indicted on murder and other charges concerning a fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day. On Monday, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Shamik Steele of Newport with one count of murder; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in injury; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after man injured in daytime shooting
Fall River Police are investigating after a man was injured this afternoon in a shooting. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the area of Third and Wade Streets due to reports of gun shots. Upon arrival, officers determined it was evident...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
DEM: Driver intentionally rams into cars in Narragansett
An investigation is underway after a woman led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles, according to the DEM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Police identified two men found dead in West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Providence men found dead in a West Greenwich pond Friday night were identified. Police Chief Richard Ramsay said Sunday that Tylon Brooks and Joshua Richards, who are both 20 years old, drowned at Phelps Pond. The pond is located off New London Turnpike...
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police arrest two in separate unrelated breaking and entering incidents in two-day span
SWANSEA — Chief Marc Haslam reports that the Swansea Police Department arrested two suspects in unrelated breaking and entering incidents in two days. On August 1, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Swansea Police officers responded to a report of an unknown individual inside a local auto shop. A preliminary investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department battles south end blaze, rescue two from roof
Fall River firefighters battled flames and rescued two people in a south end blaze. A call came in just after 7:20 p.m. for heavy fire showing at 784 Globe Street. According to Chief Roger St. Martin, crews arrived at 7:25 p.m. and rescued two people on the roof of the 3-story residential structure.
Comments / 1