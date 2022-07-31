Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses Onstage, Carried Out By Security

powerboise.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
HipHopDX.com
Ying Yang Twins Rapper D-Roc Collapses Onstage During Vanilla Ice Concert In Missouri
Springfield, MO – Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc was mid-set at a show in Springfield, Missouri when he suddenly collapsed, prompting security to carry him off stage. No explanation has been given as to why the rapper collapsed at the Springfield, Missouri performance on Sunday (July 31). It’s also unclear if he was taken to the hospital or remained on-site to get medical care.
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
urbanbellemag.com
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Newly Single Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Both Stepped Out Solo Over The Holiday Weekend
It’s been a month since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey officially broke up after over a year of dating. Having gone their separate ways, the former couple has completely erased each other from their social media feed. Since taking down all their romantic photos, Jordan and Harvey haven’t been shy about going out and living their best life as newly single people. Of course, the Fourth of July weekend was the perfect excuse to step out, and the exes took the chance to step out solo over the holiday weekend.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Gary Has The Tea On Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Dating Situation! [WATCH]
The talk of the town is Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt are now dating. They were seen out holding hands together and heading towards a limo together. In other news, Floyd Mayweather paid $18,000 for a mink fur car seat and $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his grandson Kentrell Jr.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0