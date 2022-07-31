Elton John brings his Farewell Tour to Cleveland's Progressive Field

www.wkyc.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Elton John knows how to milk it. The 75-year-old music legend has amassed more than 250 performances on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” since it began in 2018. Saturday night’s performance at Progressive Field was his third time playing Cleveland for the “final” time.
Cleveland Scene
For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
Cleveland Scene
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!
coolcleveland.com
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
WKYC
As the calendar flips to August, there have been more than 100 homicides in Cleveland this year. Mayor Justin Bibb reacts to those numbers with Russ Mitchell.
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
cityofmentor.com
Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball combined a fondness for melodic, Beatles-inspired pop with the alternative aesthetic of late-’90s mainstream rock. Their sophomore album, “All the Pain Money Can Buy” went platinum within six months of its release, earning two Grammy nominations along the way. All of which was fueled by their breakthrough single “The Way“, which proved to be a meteoric hit, topping the American rock charts for seven weeks while enjoying crossover success.
A Cleveland Browns fan turned to the FOX 8 I-Team looking for justice after somebody threw a full can of beer and hit her in the head.
WKYC
Justin Bibb sat down with 3News' Russ Mitchell. He was asked a variety of different questions from gun violence in the city to Deshaun Watson.
LORAIN, Ohio — When Alicia and Drew Zadorozny discovered a firefighter's helmet in the crawlspace of their Lorain home, they never anticipated it would gain this much attention. "I definitely called the dentist yesterday, and the lady who answered the phone was like, 'Are you guys that family that...
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
ASHTABULA, Ohio — We are just a few days into our month-long "Clear the Shelters" campaign. It's a yearly joint effort with NBC and Telemundo stations all across the United States to get animals out of shelters and into loving homes. Last year we helped more than 2,500 Northeast Ohio animals find their permanent homes, and we're on a mission to do it again this year.
neosportsinsiders.com
Will Benson, the recently called up outfielder for the Cleveland Guardians, was asked once about his most prized possession. His answer? “[My] Westminster (high school) graduation bible.” For a young man born and raised in Atlanta with a gold medal at the U18 Baseball World Cup and numerous other teenage boy possessions, a bible? “It is irreplaceable!”
Cleveland Jewish News
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
