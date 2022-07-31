Inside Training Camp: David Carr Goes 1-on-1 with Derek Carr

www.yardbarker.com
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp
Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Jets QB Joe Flacco agrees with Robert Saleh, thinks he has 'ability to start'
Quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is in the middle of his second stint with the New York Jets. Gang Green traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for his services after the Jets temporarily lost 2021 rookie Zach Wilson to a knee injury. Flacco didn't play well...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes
Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
Raiders-Jaguars: What to watch for in first preseason game of 2022
The NFL was put on notice when the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with Green Bay, acquiring arguably the league’s best WR in Adams. The All-Pro, reuniting with best friend and college teammate Derek Carr, will wear Raiders colors for the first time in a televised game. Adams, who had a monster season in Green Bay in 2021 (123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs), forms a “Big Three” with WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller.
New York Jets Training Camp Day 6: Quotes, injury updates, and more
The New York Jets wrapped up their sixth practice of 2022 training camp Tuesday. It was the second padded practice and open to the public practice completed by the team this summer. Injury updates for the New York Jets:. Tevin Coleman was activated off of the non-football injury list earlier...
Tampa Bay Bucs' tight end Cameron Brate knows team will 'definitely miss' retired pass catcher Rob Gronkowski
Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht admitted "it would be hard to turn down" tight end Rob Gronkowski if the future Hall of Famer called about ending the second retirement of his playing career to re-join the Buccaneers to again resume catching passes thrown by quarterback and "best friend" Tom Brady.
