Waco, TX

Baylor's Ben Sims Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Denton Ramsey
 4 days ago

Senior tight end garners spot on preseason honors list for outstanding community service

The world is a better place thanks to people like Ben Sims.

Sims, a 6-5, 258-pound tight end out of San Antonio, Texas, was named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday.

The preseason honor, which is awarded annually to college football's most influential leaders in community service, was released by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

A fifth-year senior for the Bears, Sims spends much of his time away from the gridiron reading to children at local elementary schools, according to BaylorBears.com. In addition, he was a member of the Baylor Athletics Leadership Institute in the spring of 2021 and served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) from 2019-2021.

Sims is also a six-time member on the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll and has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team twice (2020 and 2021).

On the field of play, Sims has appeared in 31 career games for Baylor with 20 starts. Last season, he started 13 of 14 games and finished third on the team with 31 receptions.

He has also been named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 First Team by both Athlon and Phil Steele and to Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2022 Preseason All-Texas First Team.

Sims joins many of his Baylor football teammates to be named to recent preseason watch lists, including punter Issac Power , linemen Jacob Gall, Connor Calvin and Siaki Ika and linebacker Dillon Doyle .

