ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

By Ken Daley
KSLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Hammond, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14

Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy