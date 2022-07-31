Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

www.ksla.com
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
Armed man steals car from repo man repossessing the vehicle says NOPD
A man armed with a gun steals a car from a repo man in New Orleans as he is repossessing the car. The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Saint Nick Drive.
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
NOPD Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation
New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2022, in the 2800 block of North Rocheblave Street.
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
WDSU
Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old
BOGALUSA, La. — A 14-year-old who was shot back in June was taken off life support and died in Bogalusa Sunday night, according to police. The Bogalusa Police Department said that officers responded to Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road after a report that shots were fired in the area on June 26.
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument, Tangipahoa detectives say
Reports show that on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Cecil P Road.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14
Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NOLA.com
Man was involved in 'inappropriate relationship' with 16-year-old boy accused of killing him: JPSO
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and booked with second-degree murder in the killing last month of a 37-year-old man with whom he was involved in an inappropriate, illegal relationship, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The teen is accused of fatally shooting Peter Mosby Jr., 37, of unincorporated...
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday morning
The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.
