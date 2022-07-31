Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

www.ksla.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Lafayette that killed 5 people
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash that killed five and injured four, including sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway.
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Carencro Wal-Mart evacuated after system error
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were directed through an overhead mic to exit the store. At that time, viewers tell […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
Initial accident report describes moments before plane crash that killed Port Allen family
PORT ALLEN - An early report from federal investigators offered the first insight into what happened in the moments leading up to an out-of-state plane crash that killed a mom and her two children from the capital area. Sandra Kirby and her kids, 17-year-old Ian and 13-year-old Amanda, died July...
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
