ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ELECTION 2022: Two days left to vote in six primary races

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westseattleblog.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?

Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Democratic Protestors Try to Crash Candidate Smiley’s Watch Party

The specific location was not given but presumed in the Seattle-King County area. Democratic protestors try to disrupt GOP candidate's watch party. MyNorthwest.com reported Wednesday that a small but loud group of Democratic protestors tried to gather outside of a venue where GOP Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley was holding a results watch party.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Elections
State
Alaska State
Seattle, WA
Elections
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Elections
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Mark Miloscia
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Fitzgibbon
Person
Emily Alvarado
westseattleblog.com

NEW MAPS: See proposed boundary changes for City Council districts, including ours, and how you can comment

Before the elections next year for Seattle’s seven by-district City Council seats, the boundaries for those seven districts will be redrawn, to reflect population changes. For months, a volunteer commission has been working on drafting new boundaries – we reported on their initial four draft maps in February. Now the commission, chaired by Admiral resident and former mayor Greg Nickels, has come up with one final draft, and is seeking opinions. Above is the section including the proposed new boundaries for District 1, which currently spans West Seattle and South Park, but would expand to add SODO, Georgetown, and part of downtown. See the full citywide draft map here in PDF, or here in an interactive format. From the city’s announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Democratic Primary#Election Local#Independent Party#King County Elections#District State House Rep#Republican Party#State#Prefers Democratic Party
westseattleblog.com

Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again

Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Could concrete dispute push the schedule back again?

(July photo sent by John Bennett) You might have forgotten, but the concrete drivers’ strike never really ended – drivers just decided to go back to work in April while continuing to negotiate, and that enabled a restart of stalled aspects of the West Seattle Bridge repairs. Then this week, a reminder that the drivers are still working without a contract – the drivers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, voted down the newest contract proposal this week. The union called it “subpar” but so far has not announced another work stoppage, Still, the prospect is certainly a source of concern. With less than six weeks to go until the week that SDOT is hoping to reopen the bridge – the week of September 12th – how much concrete is still needed, and for what? we asked SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. Reply: “The remaining concrete work to pave the bridge deck and parts of the Spokane St Viaduct and Fauntleroy Expressway leading to the bridge requires about 450 cubic yards of concrete over the coming weeks.” We asked what’s being done to try to avoid having that interrupted. Bergerson said, “Anticipating potential risks and making contingency plans for unexpected factors beyond our control has always been critical to the West Seattle Bridge project. Our construction contractor is currently working with concrete suppliers to attempt to speed up the concrete delivery timeline. We are trying to order as much concrete as we can, as soon as possible.” For now, though, as reported here last week, “the week of September 12th” remains the estimate, with a promise that we’ll get a more specific date when they’re 30 days out.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy