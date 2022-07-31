ELECTION 2022: Two days left to vote in six primary races

westseattleblog.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 41.1%. Julie Anderson...
The Stranger
Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?
Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
Democratic Protestors Try to Crash Candidate Smiley’s Watch Party
The specific location was not given but presumed in the Seattle-King County area. Democratic protestors try to disrupt GOP candidate's watch party. MyNorthwest.com reported Wednesday that a small but loud group of Democratic protestors tried to gather outside of a venue where GOP Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley was holding a results watch party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
AOL Corp
Live voting result updates for Aug. 2, 2022, primary election in Pierce County, WA
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Pierce County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area council and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
RELATED PEOPLE
Notice of Aug 02 Washington's 1st Congressional District Election
The 1st Congressional District of Washington covers all or part of King County, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County. All U.S. House districts, including the 1st Congressional District of Washington, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was May 20, 2022.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
westseattleblog.com
NEW MAPS: See proposed boundary changes for City Council districts, including ours, and how you can comment
Before the elections next year for Seattle’s seven by-district City Council seats, the boundaries for those seven districts will be redrawn, to reflect population changes. For months, a volunteer commission has been working on drafting new boundaries – we reported on their initial four draft maps in February. Now the commission, chaired by Admiral resident and former mayor Greg Nickels, has come up with one final draft, and is seeking opinions. Above is the section including the proposed new boundaries for District 1, which currently spans West Seattle and South Park, but would expand to add SODO, Georgetown, and part of downtown. See the full citywide draft map here in PDF, or here in an interactive format. From the city’s announcement:
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Stranger
The Council Must Choose: Stand With Grocery Workers or Represent the Corporate Bosses
Seattle City Council Democrats have put a bill up for a vote on today’s meeting agenda to end $4/hour pandemic hazard pay for grocery workers. If this bill is approved into law, it would be a crushing blow for thousands of grocery workers who continue to struggle as both the BA.5 COVID variant and inflation surge.
Chronicle
Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election
The Thurston County Auditor's Office will conduct a random audit of Tuesday's Primary Election at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. It will be held in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Tumwater. Observers of the audit will be appointed by the Democratic and Republican...
westseattleblog.com
Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again
Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Could concrete dispute push the schedule back again?
(July photo sent by John Bennett) You might have forgotten, but the concrete drivers’ strike never really ended – drivers just decided to go back to work in April while continuing to negotiate, and that enabled a restart of stalled aspects of the West Seattle Bridge repairs. Then this week, a reminder that the drivers are still working without a contract – the drivers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, voted down the newest contract proposal this week. The union called it “subpar” but so far has not announced another work stoppage, Still, the prospect is certainly a source of concern. With less than six weeks to go until the week that SDOT is hoping to reopen the bridge – the week of September 12th – how much concrete is still needed, and for what? we asked SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. Reply: “The remaining concrete work to pave the bridge deck and parts of the Spokane St Viaduct and Fauntleroy Expressway leading to the bridge requires about 450 cubic yards of concrete over the coming weeks.” We asked what’s being done to try to avoid having that interrupted. Bergerson said, “Anticipating potential risks and making contingency plans for unexpected factors beyond our control has always been critical to the West Seattle Bridge project. Our construction contractor is currently working with concrete suppliers to attempt to speed up the concrete delivery timeline. We are trying to order as much concrete as we can, as soon as possible.” For now, though, as reported here last week, “the week of September 12th” remains the estimate, with a promise that we’ll get a more specific date when they’re 30 days out.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Comments / 1