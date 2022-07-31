Travis Etienne Jr. 'continues to shine' in Jaguars camp

www.fantasypros.com
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
TY Hilton Targeted to Sign with Cowboys?
A Twitter account pretending to belong to Cowboys beat writer David Helman "reported'' this week that Hilton is signing a two-year, $10-million-plus contract.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
David Ojabo agrees to terms on his rookie contact
Ojabo was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and was the last unsigned rookie in the entire draft. Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury last season that potentially made it harder for the Ravens to figure out a fair evaluation of the Michigan product. When Ojabo does return he will have a chance to make an impact as both he and Ravens' new DC Mike Macdonald came over from Jim Harbaugh's squad at Michigan to join John Harbaugh's team in Baltimore.
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
Marvin Jones Jr listed as starter in Jacksonville
Marvin Jones Jr will start at wide receiver in Jacksonville’s new-look offense this season according to Jaguar Report’s John Shipley. (John Shipley, Jaguars Report) It has been no secret this off-season that Jones would be the opening week starter but the release of Jacksonville’s depth chart makes it official. Jones will start across from Zay Jones with Christian Kirk in the slot as all three have been taking first-team reps. Laquon Treadwell is the only other Jaguars receiver to take any first-team reps, notably leaving last year’s fantasy lightning Rod, Laviska Shenault Jr noticeably one of the odd men out. Last season for Jacksonville, Jones caught 73 balls for 832 yards and four touchdowns, and with the expected development from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Doug Pederson’s offense, those numbers should only improve in 2022.
Spencer Strider whiffs 13 in win on Tuesday
Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.
Russell Henley earns T10 finish at 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Russell Henley carded rounds of 69-65-70-68 with a final score of 16-under-par and a T10 finish at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Henley faltered in the third round but stayed two-under-par or better in all four rounds. The 33-year-old American began red-hot on Sunday, sinking four birdies in a row; however, three bogeys kept him from cracking a T5 finish. Henley is ranked 42nd in the FedExCup and 54th in OWGR.
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta
The contract extension keeps the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2032, with a $20 million club option for 2033. Riley, who is batting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI, recently was named to his first All-Star team. Following this deal and the signing of Matt Olson through the 2030 season, Atlanta has locked up their corner infield spots for years to come.
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
