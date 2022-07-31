Travis Etienne Jr. 'continues to shine' in Jaguars camp

Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO