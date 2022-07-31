In the news… today’s summary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muse Foundation of Rhode Island promotes giving during Black Philanthropy Month

Rhode Island’s black population is only 6.9% of the state’s population, yet the need for services and programs amongst African-Americans and persons who identify as Black is extensive. While we often look to our government and community organizations to meet the program and human service needs, the month of August celebrates the “art of giving back” globally amongst Blacks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Oh, Deer! Public Deer survey & Hunting Permits

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that deer permits for legal regulated hunting, including the “all outdoors” package, are now on sale online and at local sales agents. In addition, the agency’s summer deer survey has begun. Deer permits are sold as antlered or...
