Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”

Sterling Journal-Advocate
Here’s when to expect your $750 TABOR check
Coloradans who have filed their 2021 taxes should soon be seeing $750-per-person tax rebate checks in the mail. The money comes from taxes collected by the state that goes over the cap set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. That provision of the state Constitution requires taxes collected over a cap determined by inflation and population be rebated to taxpayers. State economists estimated that the state collected more than $3.5 billion over the cap in the fiscal year that ended in June — the largest ever.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Sky Ranch Golf and Grill
Founded in 1916 as Sterling Country Club, the course has a rich history within Colorado golf lore. This golf course is the premier golf course in the northeast region of Colorado. Sterling Country Club is the oldest in northeastern Colorado and one of the first five courses in Colorado. The...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
RECORDER’S NOTES: Rules at the polling place
What are the rules about campaigning in or near polling places?. • Under Colorado law, Electioneering (aka, campaigning) is prohibited from taking place either inside a polling place or within 100 feet of any building in which a polling location is located. In addition, electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop-box.
