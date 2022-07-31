ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox double up on Brewers, salvage finale with 7-2 win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atxLd_0gzmRwZ100

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez thought about the possibility Sunday could be his final game for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“I’m not, like blind,” “he said. ”I know what’s going on.”

Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI doubles that helped slumping Boston to a 7-2 win on Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers. All three could be in their final season with the Red Sox, who have just four wins in 17 games as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches.

“I’ve been in this situation before. No point in stressing out about it,” Martinez said.

Martinez and Vázquez are eligible for free agency and Bogaerts can opt out of his contract.

“Memories,” Martinez said of what it meant to be wearing a Red Sox hat with a “B” on the front. “A first-class organization. I look at it and I think about winning”

Vázquez has played his entire career in Boston’s organization.

“We’re still here,” he said. “We can control what we can control. We’re here fighting together. ... We’ll see what happens the next couple of days. We’re still here with this uniform and I hope we can stay here.”

Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.

Ex Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster for the second straight day and went 4 for 4 for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.

“We had a chance to expand the lead,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s two-out-of-three and move onto the next series.”

Josh Winckowski (4-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings, becoming Boston’s first starter to win in 30 games — the majors’ longest streak since the Mariners went 33 games in 1979.

Trailing 2-0, Boston struck with five unearned runs in the fifth against Aaron Ashby (2-9) on consecutive two-out RBI doubles by Bogaerts, Martinez, Vázquez and Alex Verdugo. Bogaerts drove in two runs with a drive down the left-field line. Verdugo’s hit was off Hoby Milner.

The inning was extended because second baseman Kolten Wong dropped shortstop Willy Adames’ throw on an attempted force play.

“It’s a tough catch, it’s a player on the run making a 50-foot throw and it’s just kind at your ankles,” Counsell said. “Tough play, hope to make it.”

The Red Sox added two more runs in the sixth when Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double and scored on Jaylin Davis’ single.

Renfroe hit his 19th homer. He hit 31 last year in his only season with Boston and was dealt to the Brewers in November.

KEEPING IT REAL

Despite his team’s struggles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora feels he’s fortunate to be back in baseball after being suspended for the 2020 season for his part in the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal while he was their bench coach.

“I was in a deeper hole two years ago and I promised myself if I get back to the business, I was going enjoy it until somebody says you’ve got to go home,” he said before the game. “I put myself in that situation in 2020, got suspended for what we did in 2017 and paid the price. I’m lucky enough that this organization gave me a chance to come back and I’m going to enjoy every day.”

IT WORKED

Cora shifted his batting order, moving Davis to the leadoff spot and Bogaerts to the 2-hole in front of Martinez, with Vázquez cleanup.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Luis Urías got hit on the back of the left hand by a 92.9 mph pitch from Winckowski but he stayed in.

Red Sox: Reliever Garrett Whitlock got hit off the back of the right leg on a grounder from Urías but remained in after throwing a few warmups. … Cora said that All-Star 3B Rafael Devers (injured list, right hamstring) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday.

Brewers: Open a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday when RHP Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.31 ERA) is slated to start.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.43) is scheduled to start for Boston on Monday when it begins a three-game series at Houston. RHP Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.81) is set for the Astros.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale

The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jaylin Davis
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Red Sox#The Green Monster#Nl
NBC Sports

Red Sox land outfielder Tommy Pham in trade with Reds

The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business. Boston has acquired outfielder Tommy Pham via trade with the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team announced Monday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. The deal...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal

The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan. Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott […] The post Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Padres host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (46-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-46, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy