What’s killing Coloradans? Increase in COVID, overdose deaths keep state’s mortality level elevated

www.fortmorgantimes.com
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Here’s when to expect your $750 TABOR check
Coloradans who have filed their 2021 taxes should soon be seeing $750-per-person tax rebate checks in the mail. The money comes from taxes collected by the state that goes over the cap set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. That provision of the state Constitution requires taxes collected over a cap determined by inflation and population be rebated to taxpayers. State economists estimated that the state collected more than $3.5 billion over the cap in the fiscal year that ended in June — the largest ever.
Fort Morgan Times
Six Colorado Democrats condemn party’s meddling in GOP primaries
Several luminaries of Colorado Democratic politics signed onto a letter released Monday that condemned recent Democratic ad buys that “intentionally elevates election deniers” in Republican primaries. Groups tied to Democrats spent millions on ads that nominally criticized some Republican contenders as being “too conservative” for Colorado — a...
Comments / 0