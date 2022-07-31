Guardians Host Local First Responders with Wayside Furniture’s “Ready to Respond”

guardspost.mlblogs.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
4 residents rescued from house fire on Hillman Avenue in Cleveland
Four residents were rescued from a house fire on Hillman Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning. Watch the video.
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How to help your lawn & landscaping survive summer heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The summer heat brings on insects, weeds and can take a toll on your landscaping. What can you do? Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets timely advice from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. The Petitti team shares these tips:. Seeing discoloration, bare spots, or...
Cleveland Jewish News
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement
The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!
Strong thunderstorms move east across northern edge of Northeast Ohio
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about strong thunderstorms that impacted portions of northern Geauga, central Cuyahoga, Lake and northern Ashtabula counties.
Tree crashes onto garage after overnight storms in Willoughby Hills
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — After some strong storms hit Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night, one homeowner in Lake County is left with some serious damage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Overnight, a tree crashed...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Strongsville mourns loss of two teens
Two men died and one teenage girl was injured in a crash at 11792 Alameda Dr. in Strongsville on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Strongsville Police Department.
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive Sushi
After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.
