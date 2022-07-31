ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting

In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering

Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Vermont State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Saints#Tiger#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Usa Fan#Geaux5#Lsu Fan Metairie#Lsu Fan New Orleans#Lsu Fan Colorado Springs
FanSided

LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated

Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?

At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century

It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU

Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer

For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!

Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?

My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
MADISON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy