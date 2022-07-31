www.tigerdroppings.com
tigerdroppings.com
Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting
In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: LSU Players Report To Fall Camp & Brian Kelly Speaks To The Team
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Larry fix the site! My nonsense isn't worth reading twice!
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida State: ESPN reportedly assigns broadcasting crew for season opener
The broadcasting crew for LSU and Florida State is reportedly set, and it’s a well-known trio of Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported on the Sept. 4 matchup that will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans and broadcast on ESPN.
tigerdroppings.com
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
theadvocate.com
Zachary's star defensive end has has made his commitment, and he's headed to the SEC
For Zachary High’s Ashley Williams, a first impression was the lasting one. “Auburn was the first SEC school to offer me a scholarship, and I have had a great relationship with them from the beginning,” Williams said. “They have been talking to me throughout this whole process. That made a difference for me.”
tigerdroppings.com
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
Wiltfong Whiparound: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor would be a great fit with LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses Nyckoles Harbor and what he brings to the table, and how LSU could be a major player in his recruitment moving forward.
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
tigerdroppings.com
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU is the only school with less than $60k in NIL ranked in the top 10 in recruiting
Are you serious Thtephen? Do you actually think that number means something tangible?. Do you think it’s just made up? There must be some source. With Texas ahead im the $200k+ average it may be believable. What makes you think it’s not genius?. The numbers are not real....
tigerdroppings.com
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
theadvocate.com
Southern football starts camp with two players missing on a soggy Wednesday
A heavy morning thunderstorm Wednesday flooded streets, snarled traffic and knocked out power for some Baton Rouge residents. It didn’t stop Southern on its first day of preseason camp under first-year coach Eric Dooley. While ankle deep water and lightning kept the Jaguars off the field, they didn’t waste...
tigerdroppings.com
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
tigerdroppings.com
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
tigerdroppings.com
Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?
My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's star QB explains why he decommitted from Purdue. Could LSU be next?
Woodlawn High School star quarterback Rickie Collins has dropped his verbal commitment to Purdue, and at least one major recruiting site sees the four-star QB as likely to now choose LSU. Collins announced he was no longer committed to Purdue Sunday night in a post on Twitter, saying that a...
