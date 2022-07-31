Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus

247sports.com
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
LB MoMo Sanogo Providing 'Big Difference' on Louisville Defense in Offseason
The transfer from Ole Miss has been an impact guy since joining the Cardinals earlier this offseason.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings
With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
Kentucky Basketball: What Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso offers Wildcats
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes it official by joining Kentucky Basketball for the upcoming season. Should anything be expected of the freshman center?. Kentucky Basketball has another top-10 recruiting class for the upcoming season, led by five-star prospects, Chris Livington and Cason Wallace. The program also landed three-star guard Adou Thiero, who is more of a long-term project rather than an immediate contributor.
Kentucky unveils three new Bahamas jerseys
Kentucky unveiled three new basketball jerseys it will wear on its foreign trip to the Bahamas later this month. Cason Wallace, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins modeled white, black, and blue versions on social media Thursday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email...
Louisville football: Scott Satterfield opens up on QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022 and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. “He’s played...
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
--Members of the Louisville women's basketball team were among the first to move into the brand new Denny Crum Hall on Sunday. --Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his game-by-game predictions for the 2022 Louisville football season and sees the Cards going 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.
WLKY.com
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
wdrb.com
Justin Thomas returns to Louisville to guide the next generation, reminisce on his past
GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking out Tuesday at a place that feels like home, Justin Thomas seemed grateful. Two months after winning his second major championship in historic fashion, he returned this week to where it all began, back in Goshen to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. Impressive swings dotted the driving range as boys and girls from around the world prepared for the premier junior event.
CBS Sports
NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (8/1)
It’s Monday, so you probably want to rage. Head to Highland Taproom for metal music and karaoke from local bands Taken Lives and Isolator. As the Facebook description says: “Fun, Food, and Booze.”. Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville. No cover | 6:30-10 p.m. Or maybe you’re more of the nurturing...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
Louisville attorney sworn in as 80th president of National Bar Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was named the new president of the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Lonita Baker was sworn in last week as the 80th president of the National Bar Association. Baker represents the family of Breonna Taylor. "As a...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
tornadopix.com
These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home
For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
