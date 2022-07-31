Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies: ‘The most prolific winner in American sports history’

The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO