www.heartlandcollegesports.com
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Football Mount Rushmore: Linebackers
When I think of all the stellar K-State linebackers of the past, I recall specific plays they made that remain entrenched in my mind. For instance, Brandon Archer’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown against Missouri in 2005 was a spectacular play that sealed the game in what we all thought at the time was Bill Snyder’s last game. Ted Sims’ interception return for a touchdown in the 2003 Big 12 championship game. Arthur Brown’s interception against Robert Griffin III in 2012, followed by his sack of Griffin on the next series. Travis Ochs’ non-facemask <snicker> and sack of Eric Crouch against Nebraska in 1998. The list goes on and on. More often than not, linebacker is a strength on the K-State football team. Current Wildcat Daniel Green is the latest in a long list of great K-State linebackers.
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Fired Up: Fitz believes this could be a special season for Kansas State led by a special young man
The question: During an August 1, 2022, appearance on The Horn in Austin, Texas, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about the promise of this season for the Kansas State Wildcats and then shared his thoughts on running back Deuce Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, which is directly north of Austin. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
Brooke Lennington delivers baby
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
Comments / 0