When I think of all the stellar K-State linebackers of the past, I recall specific plays they made that remain entrenched in my mind. For instance, Brandon Archer’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown against Missouri in 2005 was a spectacular play that sealed the game in what we all thought at the time was Bill Snyder’s last game. Ted Sims’ interception return for a touchdown in the 2003 Big 12 championship game. Arthur Brown’s interception against Robert Griffin III in 2012, followed by his sack of Griffin on the next series. Travis Ochs’ non-facemask <snicker> and sack of Eric Crouch against Nebraska in 1998. The list goes on and on. More often than not, linebacker is a strength on the K-State football team. Current Wildcat Daniel Green is the latest in a long list of great K-State linebackers.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO