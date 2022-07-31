ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oklahoma football: Six players pivotal to Sooners’ success in 2022

Football is a team sport, but we all know that all positions aren’t created equal. Some players and positions are more important than others. That’s just the way it is. Oklahoma football has always been resplendent with individual stars who command the headlines, but the Sooners’ historical success has been more about the sum of the parts being greater than the whole.
NORMAN, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Oklahoma College Sports
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

OKC Spark started by Tuttle alumna Tina Floyd

Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma, thanks to the Oklahoma City Spark, one of a few teams that will compete in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The Spark is the third team that has so far been announced to the WPF, following the Pride out of Viera, Florida and the Vipers of Evansville, Indiana.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson

The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
LANGSTON, OK
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...

