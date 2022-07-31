www.heartlandcollegesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Oklahoma football: OU at top of list for 2022’s most intriguing coaches
The storylines are running rampant now as we go under 30 days before the start of another college and Oklahoma football season. Not surprisingly, the Sooners are front and center in a number of the preseason stories and talk-show banter, given the offseason transformation that has taken place in Norman, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Andrew Raym says having Jerry Schmidt back is huge to program
Many inside the Oklahoma football program were excited to hear that Jerry Schmidt was returning to Norman during the transition to new head coach Brent Venables. Schmidt was Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2017 and was part of the 2000 national championship team. Schmidt also spent time at...
Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback
Davis Beville and General Booty joined the Oklahoma quarterback room this summer with a chance to backup Dillon Gabriel.
Oklahoma football: Six players pivotal to Sooners’ success in 2022
Football is a team sport, but we all know that all positions aren’t created equal. Some players and positions are more important than others. That’s just the way it is. Oklahoma football has always been resplendent with individual stars who command the headlines, but the Sooners’ historical success has been more about the sum of the parts being greater than the whole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Coaches Say July Recruiting Boon Was a 'Locomotive Going Down That Track'
Brent Venables' first year got off to a slow start, but it was intentional and "focused ... on the right ones at the right time"
Oklahoma football: ‘We don’t need anyone to be Superman’ on defense
Brent Venables and his staff have been building toward this for the past eight months. Now they are in the homestretch of preparations to begin a new season and a new era of Oklahoma football. Just a couple of days before the start of OU fall training camp and just...
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record
The OU Athletics Department raised a record-breaking $109 million in the past fiscal year.
RELATED PEOPLE
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
OKC Spark started by Tuttle alumna Tina Floyd
Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma, thanks to the Oklahoma City Spark, one of a few teams that will compete in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The Spark is the third team that has so far been announced to the WPF, following the Pride out of Viera, Florida and the Vipers of Evansville, Indiana.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
guthrienewsleader.net
Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson
The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
KTUL
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
Comments / 0