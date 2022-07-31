Latest On Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Season, Retirement Decision

www.profootballrumors.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
Outside of the NFC Championship game, in which he has an abysmal 1-4 record, few quarterbacks in NFL history have possessed the killer instinct and play-making ability of Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is one of the best NFL players of all time. He can make every play,...
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - People typically leave Steelers training camp in Latrobe with autographs, handshakes and selfies with their favorite players. On Tuesday, someone did leave with at least one of those things, except it wasn't theirs. A local teen said a suspected thief stole years' worth of lifelong memories from him and he wants what was taken returned.The white Steelers football was signed by former and current Steelers like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Heyward brothers and swiped in the blink of an eye.Zach Sexauer from Hookstown said he thinks it happened as he and everybody else scrambled...
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
