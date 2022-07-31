ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do you write a captivating thriller? This author found clues in the woods

By Interviews
NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

WFAE

Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller

Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
DAVIDSON, NC
power98fm.com

Ohio Based Italian Restaurant Opens In SouthPark Today

Leo’s Italian Social has made its way to Charlotte. It’s an Ohio based restaurant in the SouthPark area.It opened today. The restaurant is on Piedmont Row at 4720 Piemont Row Dr. This is the first location in North Carolina. According to the Charlotte Observer, there are plans to add two more locations in North Carolina. Asheville and Morrisville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Entertainment
WCNC

Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there

I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

