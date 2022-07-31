How do you write a captivating thriller? This author found clues in the woods

www.npr.org
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
power98fm.com
Ohio Based Italian Restaurant Opens In SouthPark Today
Leo’s Italian Social has made its way to Charlotte. It’s an Ohio based restaurant in the SouthPark area.It opened today. The restaurant is on Piedmont Row at 4720 Piemont Row Dr. This is the first location in North Carolina. According to the Charlotte Observer, there are plans to add two more locations in North Carolina. Asheville and Morrisville.
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte
Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Kendrick Lamar Bringing Tour to Charlotte Tonight
Kendrick Lamar will be in Charlotte tonight for his "The Big Steppers" tour.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Renaissance Festival shifts to date-specific ticketing, on sale this week
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ready for some medieval merriment? Tickets for the 2022 Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes that event organizers have planned for the upcoming season. In June, organizers announced the changes to help address traffic issues that have...
Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
