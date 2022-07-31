ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, FL

Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

WAUSAU, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday.

On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen contest.

There is a $5 gate fee but kids under 16 are free.

PCPD to host annual National Night Out event

On Saturday, the festivities start off bright and early with the Possum Trot 5K run beginning at 7:00 a.m. Following the 5K is the parade at 10 a.m.

The entire day will be full of fun contests, food and live music. Saturday’s events are free.

