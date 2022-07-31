Huntsville Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left one person critically injured

www.waaytv.com
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Morgan County coroner identifies woman found dead outside Decatur home
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has released the identity of the woman found dead Sunday in Decatur. He said Britney Smith, 32, was found dead by Decatur Police about 11 a.m. Sunday outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street. Chunn said there is no cause of...
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Sunday crash
One person has died after a Sunday night crash in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says Maximo Pacheco Jr., 44, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died at the scene. Police said it is believed Pacheco lost control of the vehicle, and speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St. The Huntsville Police...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Albertville Monday morning
The Marshall County coroner confirms a pedestrian died after being hit by a car about 6 a.m. Monday. It happened on Alabama 75 North in Albertville. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner's office says traffic homicide investigators and the Albertville Police Department are investigating.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault. 18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder. The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder.
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 31 minutes ago. One...
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three days after Laioni Harriet Douglas turned two years old, officers discovered her body in her mother’s apartment on Sugar Mill Circle. “We could have saved her… oh my God. I just wish things could’ve been different,” said Laioni’s grandmother, Denice Nance.
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Mars Hill Book Store...
Jackson County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
A Dutton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his connection to two bank robberies.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
Major crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-459 near Gadsden Hwy
A major crash Tuesday morning has Northbound lanes on I-459 shut down between Exit 32 in Trussville and I-59.
Decatur man faces domestic violence and drug charges
A Decatur man was arrested and charged with domestic violence after police were called about a burglary.
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
