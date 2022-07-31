Volusia deputies train to keep schools safe from 'active killer'

www.mynews13.com
Seminole County sheriff’s office helps kids get back to school with ‘shop with sheriff’ event
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Inflation has taken its toll on just about all aspects of life, including back to school. Families, already on a budget, are feeling it the most. This school year the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is doing its best to make a difference. On Monday,...
Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse
Security screening devices alerted the deputy about the weapon.
Daytona Man Arrested After Dog Attacks Daughter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach resident was arrested Saturday by the Daytona Beach Police Department for reportedly failing to seek medical attention for his daughter who’d been attacked by the man’s dog. Trenton Boettcher was issued charges for child neglect and for allowing a known dangerous dog to attack. He posted the $7,000 bond set for him and is now back out of jail.
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
‘He was getting his life back’: Brother of hit-and-run victim tells Channel 9
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — State troopers say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was walking his dog in Seminole County. Investigators said the suspect also torched the SUV, trying to destroy evidence. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Apopka mom fighting to get working hospital bed for paralyzed daughter
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher has been fighting for her daughter a decade now, since July 29, 2012. That was the day her then 15-year-old daughter, Danielle Sampson, was shot in the side of the head by a stray bullet launched from the gun of a burglar on the run.
Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. [TRENDING: Become...
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
Gator found with knife in it's head euthanized after investigation
An alligator found swimming in a Florida pond with a knife stuck in its head has been euthanized.
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard
3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
Oviedo mayor asks residents to walk, bike as solution to traffic issues
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek is asking city residents to start walking and biking more often — her proposed solution to the city’s traffic and gridlock issues in areas like Mitchell Hammock Road and Oviedo on the Park. “If we just adapt the new mentality...
Reward offered to help find whoever shot, killed man in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
