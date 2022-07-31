Darin Ruf sitting for Giants Sunday

www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Astros acquire Trey Mancini from Orioles via three-team trade
The Baltimore Orioles have traded outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team trade. The Orioles will receive right-handed pitchers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott as compensation, while the Astros (who will also receive Jayden Murray as part of the deal) send outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.
numberfire.com
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara sitting Wednesday afternoon for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Geraldo Perdomo will take back over at shortstop and hit eighth. Perdomo has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati
Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
