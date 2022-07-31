ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project.

A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.

Volusia County Chairman Jeff Brower said the county needs to conduct more environmental testing.

“We have to stop it while we can,” he said. “We have to be able to grow and develop responsibly and this is not it.”

Brower said the exclusion that was granted for the project went against court opinions and environmental legislation. He said most citizens in Volusia County want the land preserved.

Channel 9 has sent emails to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and the Florida Department of Transportation about the objections to the project and if it will grant the inquiry.

Comments / 11

Jocof 01
2d ago

Why not just extend S. Williamson to 44 parallel to I-95? There is already an interchange there.

Reply(1)
5
