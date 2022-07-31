Yermin Mercedes sitting Sunday for San Francisco

www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
NBC Sports
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
San Diego Padres Trade Cincinnati Reds for Brandon Drury
The San Diego Padres have traded the Cincinnati Reds for third baseman Brandon Drury according to Ken Rosenthal. Cincinnati will receive shortstop prospect, Victor Acosta, in return according to Robert Murray. Drury, 29, signed a minor league contract with the Reds before the season. He has outdone expectations by batting...
Yardbarker
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara sitting Wednesday afternoon for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Geraldo Perdomo will take back over at shortstop and hit eighth. Perdomo has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him...
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench with Eric Haase moving to designated hitter. numberFire's...
