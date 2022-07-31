David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
theScore
Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
TMZ.com
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Astros' Jake Meyers sitting on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Meyers will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mauricio Dubon starting in center field. Dubon will bat ninth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.1...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon batting ninth for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Jake Meyers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara sitting Wednesday afternoon for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Geraldo Perdomo will take back over at shortstop and hit eighth. Perdomo has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kody Clemens batting eighth on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Clemens will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 6.3 FanDuel points on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Massey batting seventh on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Hunter Dozier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 7.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kevin Plawecki starting at catcher for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Kevin Plawecki at catcher in Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Plawecki will get the start at catcher Monday after the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros just ahead of game time. He'll bat ninth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Kevin Plawecki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 5.5 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0