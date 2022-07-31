Giants' Thairo Estrada placed on 7-day concussion list

www.numberfire.com
Reds' Tyler Mahle traded to Twins in deadline deal
The Cincinnati Reds have traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. The Twins are still in first place of the American League Central, and given their position, they have decided to load up the roster for the playoff push. They gave up three prospects - left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand - for Mahle's services. The 27-year-old is also under team control for the 2023 season.
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Astros acquire Trey Mancini from Orioles via three-team trade
The Baltimore Orioles have traded outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team trade. The Orioles will receive right-handed pitchers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott as compensation, while the Astros (who will also receive Jayden Murray as part of the deal) send outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Rangers' Adolis Garcia batting fifth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garcia will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Kole Calhoun moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 13.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Druw Jones, second overall pick of MLB Draft, to miss season after injuring shoulder during batting practice
Druw Jones' professional career isn't off to a great start. The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice session with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. The son of 10-time...
Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati
Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
Sergio Alcantara sitting Wednesday afternoon for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Geraldo Perdomo will take back over at shortstop and hit eighth. Perdomo has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him...
Royals' Michael Massey batting seventh on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Massey will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Hunter Dozier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey for 7.6 FanDuel points...
Tyler Nevin batting eighth for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Rougned Odor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench with Eric Haase moving to designated hitter. numberFire's...
