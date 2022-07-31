Heat Advisory issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO