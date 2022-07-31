Heat Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Fergus, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
