CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
Daily 3 Midday
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
Daily 4
5-8-7-6
(five, eight, seven, six)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.14
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.14)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
Fantasy 5
01-03-05-15-33
(one, three, five, fifteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
