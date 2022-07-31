CA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

Daily 3 Midday

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Daily 4

5-8-7-6

(five, eight, seven, six)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.14

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.14)

Estimated jackpot: $266,000

Fantasy 5

01-03-05-15-33

(one, three, five, fifteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000

