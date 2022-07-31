ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, AL

Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

By WTVY Staff
 2 days ago
HARTFORD, AL
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement in regards to the investigation. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
HARTFORD, AL
