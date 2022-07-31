Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

www.wtvy.com
wtvy.com
Hartford murder charges
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 31. Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. An unidentified male is currently at the Geneva County Jail on a 72-hour hold...
WSFA
Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department has charged a teen girl following the shooting death of another teen. According to Enterprise police, the 14-year-old girl, who has not been publically identified, has been charged with manslaughter. Capt. Billy Haglund said the fatal shooting happened Tuesday in the...
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police released a statement on Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old juvenile on August 2. The department says that at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old female juvenile. She is being charged with manslaughter. Due...
wtvy.com
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.
WSFA
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the latest involving the death of a minor. Enterprise police responded to the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot. Officers found an unresponsive...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
wtvy.com
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
wtvy.com
Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement in regards to the investigation. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
WJHG-TV
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
wdhn.com
Early morning shooting in Enterprise sends female victim to the hospital, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and injuring a female victim this morning. Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, Enterprise Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the 400 block of Grimes Street. There, police found the victim with a gunshot...
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a shooting in Enterprise Tuesday morning. Enterprise police say Evertt Santell Hornsby, 41, is charged with attempted murder. According to Capt. Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 400 block of Grimes Street around 4:26 a.m. after a report of...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
WJHG-TV
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
wdhn.com
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
