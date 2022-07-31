ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22

 2 days ago
oswegocountytoday.com

Oneida Dispatch

Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29

Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome

ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 7/21/22

Offense Description: CRIMINAL TAMPERING-2ND DEGREE. On 07/21/2022 at approximately 12:48 p.m., Christian Camacho was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 2nd Degree. Camacho was released on an appearance ticket with a return date to the Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m..
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville man facing domestic dispute charges in Williamstown: NYSP

WILLIAMSTOWN- A local man is faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute in a neighboring county, authorities say. David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Pulaski) Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. He is formally charged with one felony...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport

FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
FORESTPORT, NY
ithaca.com

Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins

Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say

WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
WHITESBORO, NY
localsyr.com

Man killed in Oswego County construction accident

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, NY
informnny.com

Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say

ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
ROME, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

