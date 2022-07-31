Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22

oswegocountytoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29
Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
Romesentinel.com
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 7/21/22
Offense Description: CRIMINAL TAMPERING-2ND DEGREE. On 07/21/2022 at approximately 12:48 p.m., Christian Camacho was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 2nd Degree. Camacho was released on an appearance ticket with a return date to the Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m..
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville man facing domestic dispute charges in Williamstown: NYSP
WILLIAMSTOWN- A local man is faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute in a neighboring county, authorities say. David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Pulaski) Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. He is formally charged with one felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County Man Arrested for Stalking, Obstruction of Justice
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Savannah man following an investigation into a special investigation in the Town of Savannah on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Kaden W. Weeks, age 18, of State Route 31 in the Town of Savannah for Obstruction of...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/22 – 7/28/22
14:32:03 – 07/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/22/22 around 14:32 hours, Nelson A. Allen, 40, of Oswego was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court. Allen was still held at the Oswego County Jail awaiting his arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
flackbroadcasting.com
DWI Arrest: Mohawk Valley man stopped, charged in town of Forestport
FORESTPORT- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Anthony M. Lumbrazo, 27, of Utica, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) at around 8:40 p.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Parish Man Dies Following Motorcycle, Car Crash In Mexico
MEXICO, NY – State Police is investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred on Friday, July 29, at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, Oswego County. According to police, on July 29, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., a 2015 Dodge...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Onondaga 911 Center dispatches. At the scene, police cruisers blocked off much of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romesentinel.com
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
localsyr.com
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
informnny.com
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
informnny.com
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
State Police Report Fatal Construction Accident In New Haven
NEW HAVEN, NY – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at around 8:55 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven. The investigation at the construction site...
Oswego County Today
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1