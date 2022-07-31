Johnny Gargano Says There Are Pros And Cons (And Khans) To Both AEW And WWE

Seth Rollins doesn't think he's done with Cody Rhodes yet. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. "The American Nightmare" then defeated Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. Before their third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon, but he worked through the injury. He then had surgery the following week, and he is expected to miss the next several months.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO