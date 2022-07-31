Mid-Afternoon Update: Pretty Nice July Sunday

www.alabamawx.com
Related
alabamawx.com
Some Sun, Some Clouds, Scattered Afternoon Storms… A Typical Summer in Central Alabama
THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Get ready for a pretty repetitive forecast for Central Alabama, as each day will be typical summer weather days. Wednesday will partly to mostly sunny skies with a good chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Quiet for Now, but Rain and Storms Return this Afternoon
Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama as the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, late morning, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered to numerous showers and and storms to develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.
alabamawx.com
Nearly Typical Summer Weather for Central Alabama This Week
THIS WEEK: Ridging over the southeast will keep any fronts out of the area, but we cannot rule out the daily chance of scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms. Today, we’ll see higher rain chances over the northern half of the area as a short wave will move through those parts. Only very isolated showers and storms can be expected in the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the north to the mid 90s in the south.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: A Sea of Humidity
Another very humid day with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state. All morning, we have been dealing with an active radar for areas north of Birmingham, and we will continue to deal with pockets of rain and storms across the northern parts of the state due to a weak surface trough sinking south.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 5 essential dishes every Alabamian should know how to make
The Alabama Tourism Department’s “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die” roundup presents some of the tastiest bites being served at restaurants around Alabama. But while our state has no shortage of restaurants where you can relish a delicious meal, we’ve also got a hefty helping of outstanding home cooks. For our kitchen wiz readers, we’ve created another Alabama-food-focused collection. We enlisted the help of several Alabama food aficionados (chefs and restaurant owners, writers and a foodways expert) and asked them to share their picks for dishes that Alabama cooks ought to have in their recipe repertoire.
Comments / 0