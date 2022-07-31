Mid-Afternoon Update: Pretty Nice July Sunday

THIS WEEK: Ridging over the southeast will keep any fronts out of the area, but we cannot rule out the daily chance of scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms. Today, we’ll see higher rain chances over the northern half of the area as a short wave will move through those parts. Only very isolated showers and storms can be expected in the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the north to the mid 90s in the south.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO