Alabama State

Mid-Afternoon Update: Pretty Nice July Sunday

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 2 days ago
www.alabamawx.com

alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Quiet for Now, but Rain and Storms Return this Afternoon

Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama as the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, late morning, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered to numerous showers and and storms to develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Nearly Typical Summer Weather for Central Alabama This Week

THIS WEEK: Ridging over the southeast will keep any fronts out of the area, but we cannot rule out the daily chance of scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms. Today, we’ll see higher rain chances over the northern half of the area as a short wave will move through those parts. Only very isolated showers and storms can be expected in the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the north to the mid 90s in the south.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: A Sea of Humidity

Another very humid day with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state. All morning, we have been dealing with an active radar for areas north of Birmingham, and we will continue to deal with pockets of rain and storms across the northern parts of the state due to a weak surface trough sinking south.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 5 essential dishes every Alabamian should know how to make

The Alabama Tourism Department’s “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die” roundup presents some of the tastiest bites being served at restaurants around Alabama. But while our state has no shortage of restaurants where you can relish a delicious meal, we’ve also got a hefty helping of outstanding home cooks. For our kitchen wiz readers, we’ve created another Alabama-food-focused collection. We enlisted the help of several Alabama food aficionados (chefs and restaurant owners, writers and a foodways expert) and asked them to share their picks for dishes that Alabama cooks ought to have in their recipe repertoire.
ALABAMA STATE

