J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez lead Boston Red Sox to win in potentially their final home game at Fenway

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JD Martinez pays Red Sox fans ultimate compliment with trade talk looming
With trade talks running rampant, J.D. Martinez took time to say thank you to Boston Red Sox fans. The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the Boston Red Sox are a team expected to move some of their veteran players. One of them is J.D. Martinez, who the team signed to a big contract back in 2018 and set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
NBC Sports
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links
J.D. Martinez may have very well played in his final home game with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez featured for the Red Sox in their home series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He earned a start as a designated hitter for the AL East club, and he went on to record a pair […] The post J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
The Red Sox will feel different, and that's not a bad thing
The Boston Red Sox got a pair of players in Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer who may add an edgier element to the clubhouse that this team could use.
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Two Bruins weddings, one weekend: Who went to Rask's and Hall's celebrations?
Boston Bruins fans are patiently waiting for any news about Pavel Zacha's contract arbitration, David Pastrnak's potential extension and the rumored return of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. Meanwhile, Bruins players young and old, have been enjoying themselves this summer. The last few days featured two weddings for the Bruins...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers batting third for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Devers will return to the lineup on Tuesday at third base and bat third versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. Devers is batting 0.324 this season...
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
