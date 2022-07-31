ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks preview

By Kevin McGuire
Penn State is prepping for a season in which the program hopes to redeem itself on the national stage. After back-to-back seasons of mediocre results, Penn State is aiming to bounce back and prove themselves worthy of being in the Big Ten championship hunt, if not a little bit more.

Penn State kicks off the 2022 season with a Thursday night primetime matchup at Purdue on September 1. When they do take the field, Penn State will have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Ten leading the offense with Sean Clifford returning for a sixth season.

After some questions about the depth at the quarterback situation in 2021, James Franklin is much more comfortable with the depth at the position going into the 2022 season. Here is a look at the quarterback lineup for Penn State in 2022, starting with returning starter Clifford.

Sean Clifford, Redshirt senior+, 6-foot-2, 212 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc82H_0gzlU0mq00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Veilleux, Redshirt freshman, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mkbx_0gzlU0mq00 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Drew Allar, Freshman, 6-foot-5, 242 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iwszp_0gzlU0mq00 Syndication: York Daily Record

Beau Pribula, Freshman, 6-foot-2, 204 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDhrF_0gzlU0mq00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

