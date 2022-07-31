Are Jack Russells Good With Other Dogs (Full Explanation)

What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO