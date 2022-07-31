One killed in Parkway Drive shooting in Mobile

utv44.com
Children injured in DUI crash; driver arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Sunday night with children inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
wtvy.com
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fast and furious weekend for police with several high-speed chases in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers were busy chasing down several people over the last few days, including a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car. The first incident was on Thursday when officers said Claude Valrie and Derrick Coleman led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph.
WALA-TV FOX10
Robertsdale Police looking for whoever crashed their car into AT&T retail store
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -Robertsdale Police have a mystery on their hands and are hoping someone in the community can help them solve it. Early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 somebody smashed through the front of the AT&T retail store on Hwy. 59 and then took off. The impact was caught on camera but not much else.
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29. During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
WEAR
Woman found guilty of shooting neighbor 6 times at Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old woman was found guilty of shooter her next-door neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County jury found Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum guilty on Friday of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. The incident happened on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman alleges home was burglarized while fiancé was hospitalized
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday claims by a Pensacola woman who says her apartment she shares with her fiancé was burglarized. The woman says everything happened while her fiancé was fighting for his life in the hospital after a car crash.
WALA-TV FOX10
Innocent woman wounded in shootout at Tillman’s Corner bar
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said an innocent woman was wounded in a shootout at a bar in Tillman’s Corner early Monday morning. Officers said it happened at D Spot Daiquiri on Highway 90 just before 1 a.m. According to investigators, two men were shooting at each other...
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
utv44.com
Preliminary hearing held for Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hezekiah Belfon, suspect in October 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Mobile Police Detective John Scroggins testified that, according to surveillance video, Hezekiah Belfon, Jai Scott and a juvenile male were walking down a ramp toward the exit of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He says a group of around 20 people came rushing after the trio. That’s when he says Belfon turned around and fired four shots into the crowd. Five people were injured. Belfon’s defense attorney claims his client was justified in protecting himself.
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
