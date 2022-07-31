ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

25 Dead After Historic Flash Flood Strikes Eastern Kentucky

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Kentucky House#Eastern Kentucky#Npr
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy