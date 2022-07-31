25 Dead After Historic Flash Flood Strikes Eastern Kentucky

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky
Drone video captured the historic flooding that hit Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and confirmed at least three deaths. First responders are working to rescue residents.July 28, 2022.
As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord
Jessica Willett and her neighbors in the remote Appalachian region of Kentucky were already vulnerable and struggling. Then came historic floodwaters.
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Kentucky couple lost four children after their family was swept away in a flash flood: 'I know they hung on to each other till the very end'
"The rage of the water took their children out of their hands," the mother's cousin told The Washington Post.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
Odd Creature Spotted on Security Cam from Morehead, Kentucky
Within the last week, a video has been sweeping social media. The viral clip accomplishes two of the three things I mentioned above. And for that, my hat is off. Here's the thing...it's security camera footage from a resident of Morehead, Kentucky. So how authentic is it?. As. Justïn Stäggs...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion
As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
Kentucky mom believes she was poisoned by fentanyl from picking up dollar bill: 'It was taking over my body'
A Kentucky mother who was hospitalized after picking up a dollar spoke out Thursday as officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl-laced bills amid a surge of overdose deaths. Renee Parsons and her husband Justin joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led up to the incident and why...
CBS News
Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
AOL Corp
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
Comments / 0