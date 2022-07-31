Man wins second lottery prize at same location six years apart

www.fox5dc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery: Want to be a millionaire? Here are the best lottery games to play
Massachusetts State Lottery players all hope to hit the jackpot prize. But some lottery games might be better to play than others. If you simply want to win, a scratch-off ticket like “$500 Frenzy” might be a good option. It has a 1 in 224 odds of winning the top prize. But that prize is $500. Comparatively, some lottery games offer jackpots in the millions — and sometimes billions.
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Many Massachusetts towns could hit 100 degrees again Thursday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Here we go again! A little over a week after wrapping up a 7-day heat wave, including a 100-degree day, more oppressive heat is on the way. Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston will fall short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from July 24-30
A house in Wilbraham that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 113 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $326,259. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
Exotic pets available for adoption in western Massachusetts
A list of exotic pets available for adoption near Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Toxicologist testifies heroin found in driver’s blood, but it may not have impaired him during crash that killed 7
On Monday, a forensic toxicologist testified at the trial of a West Springfield man who prosecutors say was at fault in a Randolph, New Hampshire, crash that killed seven motorcyclists. The toxicologist told the court they took the man’s blood after the crash occurred and found traces of heroin.
GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday
The family of a 75-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son, both killed Friday in a car crash in Chicopee, began a grassroots fundraising effort in recent days in hopes of paying for a funeral for their departed family members. Rafael Martinez, 55, died at the scene of the crash on...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Comments / 0