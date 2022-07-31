ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, UT

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Payson man drowns at Idaho’s Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been identified as the victim who drowned Saturday at Idaho’s Pillar Falls after being pulled under the water, officials say. Cory Grant Collard, 30, was walking in the water with friends Saturday afternoon when he...
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft.  The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.  If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Police search for man missing from Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
A day in the life of a BLM fire fighter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews across southern Idaho have been busy responding to blazes across the region. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl talks to a crew that has been actively fighting incidents, like the Bray Fire, about how a busy start could impact the rest of the season.
UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
