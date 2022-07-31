1 person sent to hospital after shooting on Garden Oaks Dr, suspect in custody

shreveportmag.com
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
Shots fired, police chase, and person struck by car all connected to same incident, NOPD says
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured Tuesday night after New Orleans police say shots rang out in the 7th Ward leading to a police chase.
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday morning
The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.
NOLA.com
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
1 Killed, and 2 Injured In A Fatal Crash On 2600 Paris Road (New Orleans, LA)
On Monday Afternoon, New Orleans police responded to a fatal crash on 2600 Paris Road. The vehicles involved were identified as a Toyota Camry and a dump truck. The Toyota Camry was travelling northbound on Paris Road [..]
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
Man shot in leg near Holy Cross neighborhood Monday night
According to the New Orleans Police Department, police were called to the 6200 block of Rampart Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
At least one person killed in Paris Road crash Monday afternoon
Multiple agencies from Orleans and St. Bernard parishes responded to a crash on Paris Road Monday that killed one person and left two others injured.
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
WDSU
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
NOLA.com
One woman dead, another injured after fiery car crash in Chalmette
One woman was killed and another was severely injured Monday after a Toyota Camry and dump truck crashed in Chalmette, setting the Toyota's engine on fire and engulfing the car in flames, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies and New Orleans police were called to the 2600...
NOPD Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation
New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2022, in the 2800 block of North Rocheblave Street.
