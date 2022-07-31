MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured

shreveportmag.com
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
KEDM
Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street
Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash
On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557.
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on […]
Trial delayed for man charged with killing Taiwanese woman; he was tried twice already for allegedly burning Mississippi woman to death
Trial delayed for man accused of killing Taiwanese woman. A trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe . Quinton Tellis, 33, is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Monday, August 1, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 north of LA Hwy 557. William F. Guraedy, 67, of Monroe, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in this crash.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
El Dorado man leads police on high-speed chase; allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022. The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by […]
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
KSLA
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical, new line of shoes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Samantha Kolokouris of Marie’s Medical joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the company’s new line of shoes. To learn more information, watch the video posted above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic disturbance ends with arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ruston man early Wednesday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance on North Chatham Road. About 1:30 a.m., deputies met with the victim who stated her boyfriend, Milton C. White, 63, had beaten and choked her. She said White became angry when he tried to take her purse and leave, and she would not allow it. The victim said White began hitting and choking her.
cenlanow.com
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
brproud.com
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots in Louisiana; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to authorities,...
Louisiana Living: 2022 Battle of the Badges
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Former Monroe Fire Department Chief J.R. Moore and Santana Mitchell of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the 2022 Battle of the Badges. For more information, watch the video posted above.
