ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
shreveportmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd#Police#Violent Crime
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked on numerous assault charges

A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic disturbance ends with arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ruston man early Wednesday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance on North Chatham Road. About 1:30 a.m., deputies met with the victim who stated her boyfriend, Milton C. White, 63, had beaten and choked her. She said White became angry when he tried to take her purse and leave, and she would not allow it. The victim said White began hitting and choking her.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway

LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: 2022 Battle of the Badges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Former Monroe Fire Department Chief J.R. Moore and Santana Mitchell of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the 2022 Battle of the Badges. For more information, watch the video posted above.
MONROE, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
30K+
Followers
728
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy