Area artists display work at Garver Feed Mill during local art fair

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Goodman Center to host school supply drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies. The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list. “The start...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
STOUGHON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community celebrated a cheesy addition to their town Thursday during a groundbreaking. Emmi Roth officially began construction on their new headquarters and conversion facility. President of Emmi Roth Tim Omer says the project has been a work in progress for the last six years...
nbc15.com
Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
nbc15.com
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
nbc15.com
Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games
Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 10 hours ago. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday...
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
nbc15.com
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
nbc15.com
2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in Madison Wednesday morning at the Alliant Energy Center. The crown titles of ‘Fittest on Earth’ are back up for grabs, with hundreds of the world’s top CrossFit athletes competing in various events over the next five days. There are individual, team, age-group specific and adaptive events.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
nbc15.com
Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night has been cleared, officials indicated in an updated alert. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday saying that the road had reopened. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday...
nbc15.com
Miracle League of Dane Co. wraps up after home-run second season
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Miracle League of Dane County, an organized baseball league for youth with disabilities, wrapped up their second season Wednesday evening. Players and their families and friends gathered at the Miracle League Field in Cottage Grove for the final two games of the season. The baseball...
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
nbc15.com
Hot and Humid this Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate today. Another sunny and warm day is expected with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase late today and into tonight. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will settle in for...
nbc15.com
Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office transferred half its female inmates to a neighboring county and released the other half with electronic monitoring because the jail is currently unable to house any women. The plan currently affects eight women. Of that total, the four who were...
nbc15.com
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement officers hope to reduce the number of car thefts in Madison by handing out free steering wheel locks at the Madison Mallards game during National Night Out. MPD reported that 14 Hyundai vehicles were stolen in June of 2022. The police department partnered with...
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
