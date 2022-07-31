Area artists display work at Garver Feed Mill during local art fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in Madison Wednesday morning at the Alliant Energy Center. The crown titles of ‘Fittest on Earth’ are back up for grabs, with hundreds of the world’s top CrossFit athletes competing in various events over the next five days. There are individual, team, age-group specific and adaptive events.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO