ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Area artists display work at Garver Feed Mill during local art fair

By Shaina Nijhawan
nbc15.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Goodman Center to host school supply drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies. The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list. “The start...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games

Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 10 hours ago. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Fairs#Jewelry
nbc15.com

Janesville PD searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in Madison Wednesday morning at the Alliant Energy Center. The crown titles of ‘Fittest on Earth’ are back up for grabs, with hundreds of the world’s top CrossFit athletes competing in various events over the next five days. There are individual, team, age-group specific and adaptive events.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night has been cleared, officials indicated in an updated alert. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday saying that the road had reopened. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday...
MONONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
nbc15.com

Miracle League of Dane Co. wraps up after home-run second season

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Miracle League of Dane County, an organized baseball league for youth with disabilities, wrapped up their second season Wednesday evening. Players and their families and friends gathered at the Miracle League Field in Cottage Grove for the final two games of the season. The baseball...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hot and Humid this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate today. Another sunny and warm day is expected with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase late today and into tonight. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will settle in for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office transferred half its female inmates to a neighboring county and released the other half with electronic monitoring because the jail is currently unable to house any women. The plan currently affects eight women. Of that total, the four who were...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement officers hope to reduce the number of car thefts in Madison by handing out free steering wheel locks at the Madison Mallards game during National Night Out. MPD reported that 14 Hyundai vehicles were stolen in June of 2022. The police department partnered with...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
GREEN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy