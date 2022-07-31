A$AP Bari Calls Out Playboi Carti For No "Go2DaMoon" Credit

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
Jhené Aiko's 77-Year-Old Dad Also Expecting A Baby
Earlier this month, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean shocked, and pleased, the internet when they confirmed that they were having their first child together. After rumors began to swirl that the "Never Call Me" songstress was seen sporting a baby bump, the news of the long-time partners' secret was delivered via TMZ.
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
During her headlining performance at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Friday, Minaj instructed her DJ to stop playing her West collaboration "Monster" and appeared to call the Chicago-born rapper a "clown." After performing her parts from a few early hits — including Drake collaboration "Make...
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
